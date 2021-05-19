Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital reiterated a na rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.06.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$20.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at C$7,939,370.04.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.