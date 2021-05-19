Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $32.40 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $25.15 or 0.00066456 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $32.40 million and $81.59 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

