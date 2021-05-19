Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Park National has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park National will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

