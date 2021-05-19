Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $157,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.