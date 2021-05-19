Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.27

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 6082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.1885 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

