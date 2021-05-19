Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.27

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 6082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.1885 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit