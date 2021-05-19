Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

WJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded Watkin Jones to an add rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Shares of WJG stock opened at GBX 235.45 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a market capitalization of £603.14 million and a P/E ratio of 29.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.