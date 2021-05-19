Peerplays Trading Down 38.1% Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Peerplays has a market cap of $642,737.68 and approximately $158.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00074067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00328385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00194451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.00 or 0.01070463 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

