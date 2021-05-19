Pembroke Management LTD Buys 19,537 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,537 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $49,391,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4,320.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 98,625 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,506. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.94 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

