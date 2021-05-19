Pembroke Management LTD Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.26. 410,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.23 and its 200 day moving average is $385.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $292.92 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

