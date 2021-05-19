Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 90,562 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,562 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.93% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,954. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

