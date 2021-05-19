Pembroke Management LTD Sells 2,464,433 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,464,433 shares during the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems makes up about 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 2.15% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $28,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 46,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $811.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.76. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPRT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

