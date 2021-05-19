Pembroke Management LTD Sells 3,285 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Dorman Products accounts for about 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $24,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.60. 1,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,022. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

