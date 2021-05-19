Pembroke Management LTD Trims Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,303 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.14% of Alteryx worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,627. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.58.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

