Penbrook Management LLC Decreases Stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

