Penbrook Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies makes up 1.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,904 shares of company stock worth $5,017,155 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

