Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $13,174,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.