Penbrook Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Popular by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 3,729.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in Popular by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Popular by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,789. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

