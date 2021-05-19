Pendle Market Capitalization Achieves $15.41 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $26,965.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00072320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00321898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00181029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.29 or 0.01126351 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035731 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars.

