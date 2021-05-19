Peony Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,997.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00064913 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002794 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,269,248 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

