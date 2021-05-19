People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,291. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $418,825.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,370. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

