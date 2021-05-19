Peter Johnston Acquires 25,000 Shares of NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) insider Peter Johnston bought 25,000 shares of NRW stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,625.00 ($28,303.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. NRW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through four business segments: Civil, Mining, Drill and Blast, and Mining Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit