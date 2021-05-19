PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,243 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $33,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $937,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in PG&E by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $1,971,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 70,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,344,379. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

