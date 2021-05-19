Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

