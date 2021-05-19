Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $85.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.