Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Head to Head Analysis

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and Pintec Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 32.48 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -17.99 Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.24 -$130.13 million N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pinterest and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 10 18 0 2.64 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinterest presently has a consensus target price of $80.36, indicating a potential upside of 37.89%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats Pintec Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

