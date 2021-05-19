Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 270.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $13.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.82.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 150.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

