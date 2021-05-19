Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $19.35 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

