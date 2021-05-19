Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of HP opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

