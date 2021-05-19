Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 29.7% Lower This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $5.81 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.51 or 0.00013775 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00439756 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00176566 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00222727 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003407 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,554,768 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

