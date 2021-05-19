Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

PLLIF remained flat at $$5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Pirelli & C. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

