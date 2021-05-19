PIXEL (PXL) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $45.79 million and $84.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,996.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $835.00 or 0.02087668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.07 or 0.00495224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00062505 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003725 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

