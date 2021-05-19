Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.090–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $13 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.92 million.

Pixelworks stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $158.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

PXLW has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

