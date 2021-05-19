Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells $100,240.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $106,155.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00.

Shares of PLRX opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $179,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLRX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

