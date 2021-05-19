Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Barclays lowered their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Plug Power stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

