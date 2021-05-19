Polis Price Hits $0.14 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $4,884.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00148086 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.78 or 0.03736824 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 161% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

