Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 5,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 17,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POYYF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

Polymetal International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POYYF)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

