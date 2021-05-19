PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and approximately $109,040.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00075267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.31 or 0.01152484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00057054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00101001 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.