Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Popular by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Popular by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

