Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $79 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.34 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POSH. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 over the last quarter.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

