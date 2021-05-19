Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Declares Dividend of $0.36

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3621 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
HGKGY stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Power Assets has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.
Power Assets Company Profile
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.