Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Northland Securities

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POWI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.17.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,834 shares of company stock worth $2,005,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after buying an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.