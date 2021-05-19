PPL Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

PPL has increased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

