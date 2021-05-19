PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Rating Reiterated by Truist Securities

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $196.00. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRAH. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.46. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $90.79 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.