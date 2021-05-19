PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$14.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) received a C$14.50 price objective from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.59.

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.85. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

