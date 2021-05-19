Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Progenity alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PROG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. As a group, analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the first quarter valued at $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity in the first quarter valued at $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.