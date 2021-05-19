Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

