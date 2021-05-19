Prometeus (PROM) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.62 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $13.87 or 0.00036321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $228.08 million and $10.62 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00078227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.85 or 0.01228209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.38 or 0.10285664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00103935 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.