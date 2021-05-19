ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $30.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
