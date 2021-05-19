ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $30.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRQR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 3,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,431. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.