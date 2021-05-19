ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 2.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. 521,261 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77.

