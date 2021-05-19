Prosper (PROS) Market Cap Tops $10.19 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00006188 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prosper has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00174939 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003600 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003471 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00023769 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.